MLGW restores power in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The power is back on for thousands of people who were in the dark Thursday evening.
It's never any fun to lose power in these dangerously hot temperatures.
Around 6:30 p.m., over 7,000 MLGW customers were without power.
The worse of the outages was in the South Memphis area, along South Parkway.
Traffic lights were out and stores closed early.
An MLGW spokesperson says the outage was caused by equipment failure at the substation at Mallory and Latham.
We found a number of residents in South Memphis sitting outside their homes, trying to beat the heat.
“Well I just got home and when I came home the house was 88 degrees. So, that's a very inconvenience, very big inconvenience because now there's nothing I can do,” said Marcus Banks, resident.
“Well, I usually come out when it get too hot and go to the car,” said Willie Cage, resident.
Neighbors say it’s unusual to lose power on a sunny, clear day.
