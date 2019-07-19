More heat on the way for the weekend

It will be another brutally hot day with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index between 105 and 110. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 pm tonight. There will likely be a heat advisory this weekend too. An afternoon pop-up shower will be possible, but most of the area will not see rain. It will be dry tonight with lows in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 93.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 78.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible late in the day. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s with a heat index over 105. It will remain hot on Sunday, but there will be more cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the late afternoon into the evening.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Monday, which will give us a better chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms will be likely throughout the day. This front will bring us unseasonably cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s and humidity levels will dip down. Lows will be in the upper 60s by Tuesday night.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB