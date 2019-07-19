New poll sheds light on Tennessee voters’ top issues, approval rates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new poll from NBC News and SurveyMoney shows what issues are important in Tennessee and the south as a whole as we move toward election season. A thousand voters from Tennessee were polled on their opinions.
According to the poll, Tennessee voters value jobs and the economy as their top issue, with 26% of respondents saying that is their top priority. Health care is the next most important issue at 25%, followed by education at 18%.
About 16% of voters said infrastructure is most important and 9% said immigration.
The poll also asks voters on their approval of President Donald Trump. In Tennessee, 57% of residents approve of the job he's doing while 43% disapprove.
In the south as a whole, he has 54% approval and 45% disapproval.
Most Tennessee voters polled approve of the job Governor Bill Lee is doing. 70% of voters said they approve while 26% do not.
In regards to the heated issue of Confederate monuments, 67% of Tennessee voters oppose their removal, including 52% who strongly oppose, against 33% of voters who support their removal.
As for abortion, 53% of Tennessee voters say Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, should not be overturned. 44% of voters think it should be.
