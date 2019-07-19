Pet of the Week: Howdy pawdner, it’s Swanky!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Meet Swanky, an 8-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix.
Swanky was adopted from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County as a young pup but his human passed away recently and now he’s looking for a new home.
Swanky is blind in one eye but it doesn’t bother him. He’s calm and cuddly. Recently, he’s been visiting residents at a Memphis retirement home once a week. He even likes to accessorize!
Swanky can come home with you today for just $50!
The Humane Society is a no-kill shelter. It’s at 100-percent capacity right now and they need to make room for other animals in need. There are adoption specials available, including half-priced adoptions for seniors like Swanky and animals that have been in the shelter for three months or longer.
Stop by the Humane Society at 935 Farm Rd or visit memphishumane.org to see all the adoptable animals. Call (901) 937-3900 for more information.
