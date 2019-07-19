Preparations underway for WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TPC Southwind is now home to the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
This means Memphis' yearly PGA tournament will now be played in late July instead of the traditional FedEx St. Jude Classic in early June.
July is also the hottest month of the year on average in Memphis.
Luckily, tournament director Darrell Smith and his team are expanding the shaded seating options at the course.
"Our partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has enabled us to have some covered bleachers on-site on some signature golf holes. Fans can watch some of the best players in the world from a covered spot that gets them out of the sun and has some cool seats. They can have air conditioning blown on them throughout the day,” said Smith.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield shaded seats are located on holes 9, 11, 14, and 16, along with cool benches and sunscreen stations around the course.
Also, if you have the Avis app you can use the preferred shaded seating located on 12th green.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational begins July 25.
