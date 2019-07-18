SEC Media Days: Moorhead speaks on the quarterback situation in Starkville

"The thing I’m looking for in this competition is the guy who throws the ball best with the most accuracy. 'Cause when you look at their running statistics, and their kind of skill sets there. I think they’re both 8-yard a carry guys throughout their career. And both guys can beat you with their feet. And what we’re looking to improve upon the most offensively is the efficiency, effectiveness, and explosiveness of our pass-game,” said Moorhead.