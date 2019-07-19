Steamy weekend ahead

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the all of the Mid-South with the heat index between 105-109. Actual highs will be in the low 90s. A stray shower or storm will still be possible through early evening, but mainly in northeast MS. Clouds will mix with sun at times.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Winds: SW 5 mph. Lows in the upper 70s.
MUGGY WEEKEND: More hot and humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible Saturday, but most areas will stay dry. Look for a little higher coverage of showers or storms Sunday as a front nears from the north. The heat index will be around 105 Saturday.
NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers are likely on Monday as a cold front moves through. Expect a drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. It looks sunny and dry from Wednesday through Friday of next week with highs gradually warming toward 90.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
