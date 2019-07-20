6 corrections deputies resign amid conduct investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six Shelby County corrections deputies resigned amid an investigation into their conduct on the job.
Captain Anthony Buckner, the spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, announced the resignations on Friday night in a video posted to the department's Twitter account.
The deputies have not been identified, but they were the focus of an internal investigation that became public last month when they were relieved of duty with pay.
"The investigation focused on inappropriate relationships with inmates," said Buckner. "One corrections deputy, after being charged with compliance with regulations, personal conduct and consorting with persons of bad or criminal reputation, resigned before an employment decision was made."
Buckner said investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office General Investigations Bureau did not sufficient information to bring criminal charges.
He said since the deputies are no longer employees, the sheriff's office cannot continue to question them over internal matters, at least for now.
"Because the cases were not concluded, they remain open in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office files, and if these individuals ever seek to return to work for the sheriff's office, the charges will proceed," said Buckner.
Buckner said he could not release any more details about the investigation.
It’s unclear if the sheriff’s office will release more information about the investigation, including the names of the deputies, at some point in the future.
