A hot & humid weekend ahead but a big change is coming

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower. Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.