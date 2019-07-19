A hot & humid weekend ahead but a big change is coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 78
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 92
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 76
THE WEEKEND: Heat indices will again range from 100 to 105 for most areas tomorrow along with a chance of a stray afternoon shower or storm. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slightly better chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower. Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
