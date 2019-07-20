Tournament to bring award-winning chefs to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Memphis was chosen as the new host of a World Golf Championship, tournament director Darrell Smith and his team wanted to re-imagine the event, that would replace the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
With food being a big part of the fan experience, Smith is bringing in two award-winning chefs to TPC Southwind.
“Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman have been longtime supporters of Memphis’ PGA Tour Event,” said Smith. “[They] have done things throughout the years to support us.”
Hudman and Ticer are native Memphians who are also nationally renowned chefs. Their restaurants Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Hog & Hominy, Porcellino's Craft Butcher, and The Gray Canary are local favorites. Hudman said he and Ticer were thrilled when they were asked to be a part of World Golf Championship in Memphis.
“This is a huge moment for us,” said Hudman. “Memphis gets to show off a little bit, which is exciting. There’s a lot of cool stuff going on. The course looks amazing, so I think this is going to be a real success.”
Hudman and Ticer's station will be called 'Birdies and Bubbles.' It will be located on the 14th and 16th holes, featuring some of the best food in the city.
“We did a play on a chicken sandwich. So, it’s a spicy chicken sandwich with a little summer slaw,” said Hudman. “We’re doing some hush puppies with red-eye mayonnaise, watermelon and tomato salad, and we’re also going to do a shishito peppers dish. A little bit light, a little bit heavy, and have a lot of cocktails so it’ll be a good time.”
The World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational begins Thursday, July 25 at TPC-Southwind.
