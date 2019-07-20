Tracking a big change to the weather pattern

The heat and humidity will stick around this weekend, but a cold front Monday brings cooler weather to the Mid-South, unusual for late July.
Expect another hot and humid day across the Mid-South. A Heat Advisory will activate at 11 am today and last through 7 pm tonight for a large chunk of the Mid-South. Air temperatures will climb into the lower 90s again this afternoon with heat index values between 100 to 105+. Pop-up to isolated showers and storms are again possible today, but most will just deal with partly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we will keep with a few clouds, see lows stay in the upper 70s with the humid factor present and south wind around 5 mph.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 92.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Low: 76.
SUNDAY: Clouds will increase on Sunday and our rain chances tick up a bit tomorrow. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible as a cold front approaches the region. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s tomorrow with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds remain Sunday night with southerly winds and lows falling into the middle 70s region wide.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday we are looking partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower in the morning. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will only top out in the lower 80s with lows in the middle 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we are looking at mainly sunny skies with lower humidity and afternoon highs in the middle 80s with lows in the 60s. Back to Partly cloudy skies by Friday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
