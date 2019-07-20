Tracking A Cold Front That Will Bring Cooler Changes Next Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tonight partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower but mostly dry and muggy. Sunday will be another hot and humid day but a cold front that will arrive on Monday will bring better chances of showers and storms followed by cooler air. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & muggy. WIND: SW 5 LOW: 76
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy 30% chance. WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 91
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy 20% chance. WIND: SW 5 LOW: 76
THE WEEKEND: Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slightly better chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower. Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday & Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
