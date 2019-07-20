Volunteers fix up Germantown High School campus for Hope Church’s ‘Go & Do Weekend’

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Areas all over Germantown are getting a little TLC over the weekend as a part of Hope Church’s ‘go and do’ initiative.
“It’s an initiative that we dreamed up last year,” explained Jack Kelley, Hope Church graphic designer. “This is year two of it and we just go out to various parts of the city in the Memphis area. This year we have 78 sites that we’re going to.”
One of the sites was Germantown High School, where they spent the day fixing up the campus to be ready for the first day of school.
Church members teamed up with the Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) to get the job done.
“We’re power washing, we’re weeding, we’re replanting things -- the red paint had faded so there were just a few things that needed to get done,” said Jenelle Beard-Phillips, PTSO President.
Volunteers, football players and even alumni all pitched in.
“I’m just happy that people have come out and shown a commitment even though it’s sweltering outside to come out and give up themselves for a few hours for the betterment of the school and the kids that attend here,” said Beard-Phillips.
Church members said their goal for the weekend isn't to draw attention, but to live out the Hope Church's pillar of service.
The group also provided 200 new school uniforms for under-resourced children in the Memphis area with the proceeds from their ‘go and do’ t-shirts.
