Cold front brings rain, cooler temperatures next week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday we are expecting partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for a shower in the morning. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will only top out in the lower 80s with lows in the middle 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we are looking at mainly sunny skies with lower humidity and afternoon highs in the middle 80s with lows in the 60s. Back to Partly cloudy skies by Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overall a very pleasant end to the last full week in July.