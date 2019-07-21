Cold front brings rain, cooler temperatures next week

We are tracking one more day of hot and sticky conditions across the Mid-South. A cold front will push through the region Monday bringing rain and storms, then cooler less humid air for the region.
The hot and muggy conditions will last across the Mid-South again for Sunday. We will see afternoon highs warm into the lower 90s under cloudy skies. Heat index values for many will reach between 100 to 105 this afternoon. That is why at Heat Advisory is active from 11 am today until 8 pm tonight for a good portion of the Mid-South. Isolated showers are possible again today, so have the umbrella handy in case a shower impacts your area. Southwest winds will blow today around 5 to 10 mph and will continue that way through the overnight. Tonight, we will keep with the cloudy skies along with isolated shower chances and lows in the middle to upper 70s region wide.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 76.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday we are expecting partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for a shower in the morning. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will only top out in the lower 80s with lows in the middle 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we are looking at mainly sunny skies with lower humidity and afternoon highs in the middle 80s with lows in the 60s. Back to Partly cloudy skies by Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overall a very pleasant end to the last full week in July.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
