Families find unique ways to cool off in Memphis heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the intense heat in the Mid-South, families are looking for unique ways to keep their kids busy and cool.
Children's Museum of Memphis Visitor's Services Coordinator, Brad Laney said one place they are headed is the Children's Museum.
Some families are heading inside the museum to enjoy the air conditioning and exhibits.
Kids love going in the grocery store and going shopping, we've got a FedEx airplane, we've got fire trucks, all kinds of activities for kids to enjoy,” Laney said.
But other families are just taking advantage of the museum's splash park.
"It's 95 degrees outside so at least they're not out there sweating with nothing to cool them off, it's really just perfect,” one parent, Jeffrey Parnell said.
Some people decided to keep cool with a sweet treat.
Levee Coffee and Creamery General Manager Jennifer MacGillivray said they are offering free scoops from 2 to 6 p.m. for national ice cream day.
"It’s summer, it’s hot -- we want to give everyone the opportunity to cool off,” MacGillivray said.
You can always head to public areas like the library or a mall to cool off for free.
