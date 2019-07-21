Rain Monday Will Give Way To Comfortable Temperatures This Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 pm for Shelby County, northwest Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. In addition to the heat, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and evening and a few showers could linger into tonight. Any showers that develop could produce brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Monday will feature cooler temperatures but rain chances will be on the higher side as a cold front tracks across the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & muggy. 20% chance. WIND: SW 5-10 LOW: 77
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy 60% chance. WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 88
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy 40% chance. WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 68
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower. Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday, will be partly sunny and temperatures will top out near 90 degrees. Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slightly better chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s.
