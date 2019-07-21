Woman dead after domestic incident, car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Memphis Police are investigating a domestic incident and hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead.
The crash happened at Park Avenue near Airways Blvd.
Police say a woman and man were arguing, when the man punched the woman in the face, causing her to fall onto the street. The man then left the scene.
A time later, a vehicle struck the woman, and the driver fled the area. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say both the driver of the vehicle and the man who punched the victim have been detained.
