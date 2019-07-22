College student’s death shocks community, loved ones

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Family members are mourning the death of Ole Miss student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial.
Kostial’s body was found near Sardis Lake on Saturday morning.
The 21-year-old Ole Miss student was working on a bachelor’s degree in marketing in the School of Business Administration.
Foul play is suspected in her death, though a cause has not been determined.
Ole Miss student found dead
“I just can’t imagine what the parents are going through right now and their family. It’s just very devastating,” neighbor Michelle Bramlett said.
Several agencies have joined in the investigation, including Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther talked to family members about the devastating loss. Hear from them tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5 and 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.