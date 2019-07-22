Man shot by Collierville police officer booked into jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was shot last week by a Collierville police officer is facing half a dozen criminal charges.
Dion Jones was booked into jail over the weekend after spending several days in the hospital.
Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder of police officers, unlawfully carrying and/or possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, unlawfully possessing marijuana, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, evading and resisting arrest.
According to investigators, Collierville officers approached a group of people near Poplar and South Byhalia Road when one man took off running.
Police say the suspect, now identified as Jones, fired shots at officers as he ran through a field. One officer returned fire, striking Jones.
Jones is in the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
