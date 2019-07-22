MFD: Tire shop fire ‘intentionally set’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are investigating after firefighters say a fire was intentionally set at Westwood Tire Shop.
Firefighters responded to the fire early Sunday morning at 4283 S. Third Street.
There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.
The building did not have a sprinkler system.
Total damage is estimated at $50,000 structure and $20,000 contents.
Firefighters determined the origin and cause of the fire to be intentionally set inside the building.
This is an ongoing investigation.
