MPD trying to identify suspect in sexual assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are trying to identify the suspect in a sexual assault earlier this month.
Police say the suspect approached the victim July 1 in a parking lot near Highway 64 and Kate Bond Road. After she entered the store, the victim told police the suspect pulled his pants down and touched her inappropriately.
Store security removed the suspect from the business.
Police are now trying to identify him. Investigators released images of the suspect captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip online at www.crimestopmem.org.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.