MPD welcomes new police dog donated on behalf of Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department welcomed a new team member Monday.
Officer Sonitrol is the newest MPD police dog, donated by an electronic security company of the same name.
The business donated Sonitrol on behalf of Shelby County Schools for being its longest customer. After training, he will serve as a patrol dog specializing in bomb-sniffing.
MPD says police dogs like Sonitrol help increase officer safety.
“These dogs and their olfactory senses help these officers to magnify our presence within the community so we can possibly bring whatever situation we’re faced with to a successful conclusion,” said Col. Keith Watson.
Officer James Anderson is Sonitrol’s handler. His current canine partner is retiring after five years of service.
Anderson says he will most likely use the nickname “Sonic” for his new four-legged partner.
