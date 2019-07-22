‘The Pit’ brings Memphis BBQ to TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational coming to TPC Southwind this week, tournament director Darrell Smith and his team are bringing new food options to the golf course.
One of the newest additions is called The Pit, featuring some of the best barbecue Memphis has to offer.
“Memphis is synonymous with great BBQ, and a lot of those guys in The Pit have supported us for quite some time," said Smith. "So, we thought it was necessary that if we’re going to have a World Golf Championship, and we’re going to celebrate all of the best things about our city to the world, two of those being FedEx and St. Jude we have to have BBQ as well.”
The Pit is located between the 8th and 9th holes underneath the iconic Silos of TPC Southwind.
The BBQ joints that you can try there are Central BBQ, The Rendezvous, The Commissary and Hog Wild.
Smith says those specific restaurants were chosen based on their previous relationships with Memphis’ PGA Tour Event.
“They could’ve been involved in the tournament from a lot of different ways in the past," said Smith. "It could’ve been feeding the volunteers, it could’ve been hosting a private party for our players, it could’ve been feeding the media. It could’ve been a lot of different things.”
The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational gets underway Thursday at TPC Southwind.
