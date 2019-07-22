Rain & Storms Through Evening Then Dry & Pleasant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms as a cold front tracks across the area. The bulk of the rain will arrive this afternoon. Scattered storms will be likely through this evening, but rain will be clearing out after midnight. Highs today will reach the mid 80s and lows will be in the upper 60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70% chance of scattered showers and storms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 85.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Winds: NE 10 mph. Low: 67.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to start then clearing skies. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. High: 83.
REST OF THE WEEK: Cooler air will gradually move in behind the front tonight, so it will feel less humid tomorrow. There could be a few lingering clouds tomorrow morning, but skies will gradually clear throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s tomorrow. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average for late July standards. It will remain unseasonably cool all week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. This week also looks mostly dry with sunny conditions.
WEEKEND: We will return to the typical summer heat as temperatures and humidity will increase this weekend. Highs temperatures will climb back in the lower 90s. With the rising heat and humidity, there could be a pop up shower or storm in the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.