Rain & Storms Through Evening Then Dry & Pleasant

REST OF THE WEEK: Cooler air will gradually move in behind the front tonight, so it will feel less humid tomorrow. There could be a few lingering clouds tomorrow morning, but skies will gradually clear throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s tomorrow. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average for late July standards. It will remain unseasonably cool all week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. This week also looks mostly dry with sunny conditions.