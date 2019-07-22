SCS Supt. launches plan to help black male students succeed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray will announce a new initiative this morning in an effort to empower African-American boys.
Ray said it's important that all SCS students succeed, but black boys are consistently left behind and are more likely than their peers to be economically disadvantaged, graduate at lower rates, attend school less often, and earn lower test scores.
As part of his new initiative, Dr. Ray said SCS will provide a variety of new resources designed to interrupt the destructive patterns in education that he said hinders young black boys.
That includes recruiting more black men as teachers in kindergarten through 5th grade, providing mentoring and tutoring programs and establishing an equity office and task force to ensure the students get the opportunities they need.
Several local leaders will join Dr. Ray at the National Civil Rights Museum, including Mayors Lee Harris and Jim Strickland, and Penny Hardaway, at 10 a.m.
