Stage set for WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The stars are in Memphis, and it’s just a matter of days before the first tee off of the World Golf Championship FedEx St Jude Invitational.
A calm has taken over TPC Southwind, but there’s still a lot to do before the public is welcomed on Wednesday and the first golfer tees off on Thursday.
“We've been focused on the fan experience, we're focused on bringing new food and beverage offerings across the golf course,” FedEx St. Jude Invitational Executive Director Darrell Smith said.
Over the last year, Invitational organizers have had Memphis in mind when curating the fan experiences. Birdies and Bubbles will feature offerings from Memphis James Beard award finalists, and 901 Boulevard will house Memphis food trucks. Then, there’s The Pit-- Memphis BBQ.
“Having Central BBQ, The Commissary, Rendezvous and Hogwild here on site you definitely know you're in Memphis and home of the best BBQ in the world,” Smith said.
With all that's happening at TPC Southwind, it's what happened Sunday night a few miles away from the golf course that has Smith feeling ready. A charter plane from Northern Ireland landed at Memphis International with the world's top players fresh off the British Open.
“That is when it kind of hit me that the stars of the show are here,” Smith said. “They're getting ready for an unbelievable week.”
Tickets to the invitational are still available. You can find them here. That’s also where you can find information about getting to the venue and tee times.
