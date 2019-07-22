Storms today, but relief from the heat coming

REST OF THE WEEK: Cooler air will gradually funnel in behind the front tonight, so it will already be feeling less humid tomorrow. Clouds could linger tomorrow morning, but there will be gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s tomorrow. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below average. It will remain unseasonably cool all week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. This week also looks mostly dry with sunny conditions.