Storms today, but relief from the heat coming

It's humid this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, but a cold front will drop humidity and temperatures. We could see a few light showers this morning, but the main line of rain will not arrive until this afternoon. Scattered storms will be likely through this evening, but rain will be clearing out after midnight. Highs today will reach the mid 80s and lows will be in the upper 60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 85.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: NE 10 mph. Low: 67.
REST OF THE WEEK: Cooler air will gradually funnel in behind the front tonight, so it will already be feeling less humid tomorrow. Clouds could linger tomorrow morning, but there will be gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s tomorrow. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below average. It will remain unseasonably cool all week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. This week also looks mostly dry with sunny conditions.
WEEKEND: There will be an increase in temperatures and humidity this weekend and highs will be back in the lower 90s.
