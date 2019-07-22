Tipton County launches search for missing man

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Sheriff's Office has launched a search for a missing man.
Paul Rodgers, 59, was last seen Thursday afternoon at his home on Munford Giltedge Road.
Officials said Rodgers left his home in his 2014 champagne/tan extended cab Ford F-150 with license plate 5N5-7C0.
Rodgers works at a business in Memphis on Hickory Hill Road.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and safety boots with a welding shield on him. He's estimated at 6'4, 275 pounds.
If you know where Rodgers may be, call Tipton County at 901-475-3300. You can also send tips to sheriff@tiptoco.com, on Facebook at Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley, or by calling 901-475-3307.
