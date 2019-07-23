Cardinals get big extra inning victory at Pittsburgh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the Diamond Monday night, the Saint Louis Cardinals at the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Former Memphis Redbird Matt Weiters starting at catcher for Yadier Molina. Weiters does his thing with the bat in the third inning. He breaks a zip-zip tied with his eighth home run in the big leagues. St. Louis goes up 1-nothing.
It goes extra innings 2-2.
Paul Goldschmidt breaks the tie and how! Grand slam home run in the top of the 10th. His 19th homer of the year..
That makes it 6-2.
But the Pirates don’t go quietly. Pittsburgh gets a three-run home to cut it to one.
That's as close as it would get.
Cards get the victory. Final Score, 6-5 in 10 innings.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.