Commissioners override Mayor’s Veto; UofM to get money for Pool

Townsend say it's much needed funding for the school's 10 million dollar campaign to overhaul the school’s aquatic center. The effort would turn it into the Mike Rose Natatorium, large enough to host regional and national swim meets. “The micro natatorium is going to be a great community asset,” said Townsend. Despite the veto, Mayor Lee Harris said he feels confident that the commission can eventually negotiate with the University to increase their minimum wage to at least 15 dollars an hour. “I think we can make something happen for the neediest among us, the custodial workers at the University of Memphis who work every single day and still live in poverty,” said Harris. Earlier this month, University of Memphis President Dr. David Rudd responded with a lengthy tweet to the Mayor. He called his request for an increase of the minimum wage in exchange for county funds unethical.