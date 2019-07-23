Cooler, less humid air moves into the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through yesterday, which helped drop down temperatures and humidity. It already feels better this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs today will be about 10 degrees below average in the lower 80s and we will have a nice northwest breeze. Due to the lower humidity, we will not have a heat index today. It will be sunny today and clear tonight. Lows will drop into the lower 60s this evening.