Cooler, less humid air moves into the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through yesterday, which helped drop down temperatures and humidity. It already feels better this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs today will be about 10 degrees below average in the lower 80s and we will have a nice northwest breeze. Due to the lower humidity, we will not have a heat index today. It will be sunny today and clear tonight. Lows will drop into the lower 60s this evening.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. High: 82.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 64.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have several days this week with low humidity, which is not typical for the end of July. It will remain unseasonably cool all week with highs in the mid 80s tomorrow and upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the mid 60s. We are not tracking any rain chances this week and it will remain mostly sunny.
WEEKEND: There will be an increase in temperatures and humidity this weekend and highs will be back to around 90 degrees. Saturday will be dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible Sunday afternoon.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.