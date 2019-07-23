1 dead, 1 injured in shooting Monday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the Propsect Park area involving five victims. One person died.
Officers responded to the scene near Elliston Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
Police say a male victim was found lying near Elliston and Corry with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say another victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby fire station in non-critical condition.
Three other victims were not injured.
Police are asking for help with the investigation. If you have information, call 528-CASH.
