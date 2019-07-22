Get ready for a great week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds WIND: NE 10 LOW: 67
TUESDAY: Decreasing Clouds WIND: NE 10-15 HIGH: 82
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear Skies WIND: NE 10-15 LOW: 64
THIS WEEK: Dry and unseasonably cooler air filters into the area overnight making forplenty of sunshine tomorrow and for much of the week ahead. Wednesday and Thursday will have mostly sunny each day along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
