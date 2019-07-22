Get ready for a great week ahead

High pressure moving out of southern Canada and settling into the upper Midwest will bring a nice cool change to the weather pattern in the Mid-South this week.

Monday evening weather update
By Ron Childers | July 22, 2019 at 7:28 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 7:28 PM

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds WIND: NE 10 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Decreasing Clouds WIND: NE 10-15 HIGH: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear Skies WIND: NE 10-15 LOW: 64

THIS WEEK: Dry and unseasonably cooler air filters into the area overnight making forplenty of sunshine tomorrow and for much of the week ahead. Wednesday and Thursday will have mostly sunny each day along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

