Memphis attorney accused of stealing more than $250,000 from clients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A longtime Memphis attorney is facing charges for stealing money from multiple clients totaling more than $250,000.
Michael Skouteris, 49, is accused of forging client signatures on settlement checks that they never received.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, Skouteris is indicted on charges of property theft more than $250,000 and two counts of forgery more than $60,000. The theft case involves seven victims, four of whom were also victims in the forgery cases.
Skouteris was arrested Monday and booked into the Shelby County Jail.
A grand jury also indicted Skouteris on property theft over $10,000 from his law firm, Skouteris Walk PLLC, which was formed in January 2014. He was fired from the firm two years later, suspended from practicing law and ordered not to make any withdrawals from the firm’s trust account. Instead, the indictment says Skouteris made six cash withdrawals in May 2016 totaling more than $10,000.
Investigators say Skouteris defrauded clients in cases involving nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, personal injury and worker’s compensation. The cases date between January 2011 and January 2016.
If convicted, Skouteris could face up to 25 years in prison.
