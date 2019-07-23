Memphis attorney accused of stealing more than $250,000 from clients

A grand jury also indicted Skouteris on property theft over $10,000 from his law firm, Skouteris Walk PLLC, which was formed in January 2014. He was fired from the firm two years later, suspended from practicing law and ordered not to make any withdrawals from the firm’s trust account. Instead, the indictment says Skouteris made six cash withdrawals in May 2016 totaling more than $10,000.