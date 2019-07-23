2 men convicted of partner’s murder during attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were found guilty of a 2016 murder during an attempted robbery in which a third suspect was shot to death.
Prosecutors say 30-year-old Lloyd Crawford, 32-year-old Anthony Ellis and 30-year-old Muwani Dewberry drove to Parkway Village Dec. 31, 2016 to buy marijuana from a 23-year-old man. The victim got in the back seat before one of the suspects in the front seat pulled a gun.
Shots were fired as the victim struggled with the suspects. He was hit in the hand and Dewberry was shot in the head. Prosecutors say the victim climbed out of a window as the suspects drove off, still firing.
About 10 miles away, the car stopped and Crawford and Ellis left Dewberry on the sidewalk before driving away.
Crawford and Ellis were arrested three weeks later.
The pair was automatically sentenced to life in prison for convictions for first-degree murder. They were also found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
Crawford was also convicted of using a firearm during a dangerous felony and tampering with evidence. Sentencing on the latter convictions is set for August.
