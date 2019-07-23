Ole Miss student charged in murder of Ally Kostial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brandon Theesfeld, a 22-year-old Ole Miss student, has been charged in the murder of 21-year-old Ally Kostial.
Kostial, who was also an Ole Miss student, was found dead near Sardis Lake on Saturday morning.
Theesfeld faced a judge Tuesday morning but no bond was set.
Ole Miss confirmed he has been suspended from the university, since his arrest.
The news came as a shock for students on campus.
“I was scared for my safety and everyone around,” said Apoorva Mate, student.
Law enforcement sources told WLBT in Jackson, Mississippi that Kostial had been shot eight times. She was captured on surveillance video Friday night outside Rooster’s on the Oxford square, but she didn’t go inside.
We have also learned investigators obtained surveillance video from a market in Como near the lake that captures Kostial and Theesfeld together.
Investigators have not released the relationship between the two students, but both were from out of state. Kostial was from the St Louis area and Theesfeld was from Fort Worth, Texas.
They were both business students at Ole Miss.
Kostial was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, where black ribbons have been tied on the organization's house.
Theesfeld’s father, Daniel, released a statement Tuesday afternoon while driving to Oxford from Texas.
"I know my son is innocent. And I have reasons to believe that I can't share anything now. But I would ask everybody to please give him the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise."
Daniel Theesfeld said he did not want to comment further until he spoke to his son.
Court officials and the DA are unsure when that bond hearing could be held.
Theesfeld’s attorney Swayze Alford was unavailable for comment Tuesday afternoon.
