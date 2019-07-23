Players on course in Memphis for WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s golf week in Memphis, and this isn’t just any golf week. It’s the inaugural week of the World Golf Championships in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
The tournament is a who’s who of golf with 46 of the world’s top 50 players descending on the Bluff City for a full four days. There is no cut in this event.
One of the top stars, Dustin Johnson, has won three of the past six with six total WGC wins. Only Tiger Woods has won more.
Johnson is the first player to win each of the four WGC events.
Bryson DeChambeau, 25, comes to Memphis as one of only five golfers to score a U.S. Amateur Championship and NCAA title.
Currently ranked sixth in the world, DeChambeau is looking for his first WGC crown here in the Bluff City. It’s made tougher, he says, after playing in a major across the pond.
“Playing this and getting ready, it’s very difficult,” said DeChambeau. “It’s a World Golf Championship right after a major. It’s a long week, and albeit I missed the cut, it’s still a long week for me. And it is what it is, and hopefully they’ll change it eventually.”
Before the British Open, DeChambeau had nine consecutive rounds at or below par since the third round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
For Jim Furyk, the WGC move to Memphis is not one he necessarily loves. The $10 million tournament was played in Akron, Ohio at the Bridgestone Country Club since 2006.
“Akron has a very soft spot in my heart, golf course wise,” said Furyk. “It was one of my favorite courses on tour, top five for me. Maybe even a top three. Played in a lot of really good tournaments there. Sad to see it go, but in a really greedy sense it’s now on the champions tour and I’m 49 so eventually I’ll reunite with it and get back out there. And this is a good solid golf course as well.”
It’s likely Furyk won’t mind collecting the $1.845 million first place check should he make it to the winner’s circle Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.