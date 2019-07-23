Police release pictures of suspects in armed carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have clear photos of a group of men they say carjacked a man as he was working at Southland Mall.
Investigators say this group came up to a man cleaning the parking lot last Friday morning and stole his car.
The group reportedly fired shots at the man and tried to run over another person who came over to help.
Police believe the suspects robbed two other people before ditching the stolen car.
Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH if you have information.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.