Redbirds go home after winning road trip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are back at AutoZone Park Tuesday after taking two of three from Omaha over the weekend.
The last win was an emphatic 13-2 shellacking thanks in large part to the play of Adolis Garcia.
Garcia is more than just a hitting star. He’s one for the record books.
How about going three of six at the plate? With two home runs and eight RBI.
Garcia hit a grand slam in the sixth and a three-run shot in the eighth. Not to mention an RBI single.
The eight RBI ties a Redbirds franchise record.
Tuesday’s game against New Orleans starts at 6:35 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.