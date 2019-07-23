Redbirds go home after winning road trip

Adolis Garcia
By Jarvis Greer | July 23, 2019 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 11:07 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are back at AutoZone Park Tuesday after taking two of three from Omaha over the weekend.

The last win was an emphatic 13-2 shellacking thanks in large part to the play of Adolis Garcia.

Garcia is more than just a hitting star. He’s one for the record books.

How about going three of six at the plate? With two home runs and eight RBI.

Garcia hit a grand slam in the sixth and a three-run shot in the eighth. Not to mention an RBI single.

The eight RBI ties a Redbirds franchise record.

Tuesday’s game against New Orleans starts at 6:35 p.m.

