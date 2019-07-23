Residents worried after MLGW threatens to shut of their water despite paying their rent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People living in an East Memphis apartment complex reached out to WMC Action News 5 when MLGW threatened to shut off their water. Utility officials say the problem isn't with the tenants, it's with the apartment building's owner.
Tenants at The Grove at Hedgemoor say their water payment is included in their $900 a month rent. So when MLGW sent a letter saying water service to the complex would be shut off on July 29th and residents should prepare to make "alternative arrangements" if water was necessary for "life support, security systems and other safety and health devices," WMC Action News 5 went looking for answers for them.
"That's scary," one young lady told the station Monday night, "because it's hot here, and going without water or anything like that, those are necessities."
Uncertainty, worry, anger and frustration are all emotions those who live at The Grove expressed after receiving the MLGW warning. The letter said "circumstances require termination of MLGW's current business relationship with your landlord," leaving many of the renters feeling powerless over the situation.
The Shelby County Property Assessor's website shows Chasseur Realty Investors, a company based in Moorestown, New Jersey, bought the apartment complex in September of last year. Tenants say Chasseur did the equivalent of putting lipstick on a pig, painting the exterior of the buildings and making cheap cosmetic changes, but ignoring more serious issues like leaky roofs and a pool too unsafe to use.
"It's just really degraded over the past year," said a tenant who is moving out in September. She declined to give her name, as did the other residents WMC Action News 5 talked with, fearing recrimination from management.
"They added a few outside furniture pieces," she said, "and it's already broken and falling apart. It's just a mess. We've been through like 8 property managers since I've lived here and most of that has happened in the past year. It's just been tumultuous."
The Grove at Hedgemoor is billed as "a gated boutique apartment community in an upscale enclave of East Memphis." But those who live here say, $900 a month rent gets you a problem-plagued apartment and a landlord who doesn't care.
"I really hope that everyone can have things fixed here," said the tenant we talked with, "and that things improve. Or I hope they can find somewhere else that will treat its tenants with respect."
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Chasseur Realty via email at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22nd to get an understanding of the disagreement with MLGW. By 9pm Monday night, WMC still had not heard back from anyone with the company.
