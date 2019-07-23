Shelby County Health Department warns public about Hepatitis A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Departments said more than two dozen cases of Hepatitis A have been reported in Shelby County since early last year.
A Hepatitis A outbreak has hit several states. In Tennessee, more than 1,800 people have gotten sick and at least 10 people have died.
The Shelby County Health Department said there have not been any deaths in Shelby County, but at least 27 people have gotten sick.
The health department said those most at risk include people who are incarcerated, the homeless and recreational drug users. However, they say any unvaccinated person who is exposed to hepatitis A may develop it.
Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, nausea, weight loss and yellowing of the skin and eyes.
The health department urges anyone who thinks they might've been exposed to get tested and treated to prevent more serious complications.
They say there's also a preventative vaccine available to help family and close friends of someone who's been exposed.
“The Shelby County Health Department strongly encourages anyone who experiences the symptoms of hepatitis A to seek medical care and testing,” said Health Director Alisa Haushalter. “Prompt treatment may prevent more serious complications, and knowing you have hepatitis A allows your family and close contacts to receive preventative vaccination. If given within 14 days of exposure, the hepatitis A vaccine is highly effective in preventing the illness.”
The health department said they offer free hepatitis A vaccinations to people who think they may be at-risk for exposure.
Hepatitis A vaccinations are provided without appointment, Monday-Friday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., at the following locations:
Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes, 38114
Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
167 Washington St., 38017
Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
Packer Clinic
814 Jefferson, Room 221, 38105
Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
6170 Macon Road, 38133
Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall, 38116
Hepatitis A vaccinations may also be obtained at primary care providers.
For more information about hepatitis A, visit http://www.shelbytnhealth.com/.
