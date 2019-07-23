Southaven police says man with dementia walked away from assisted living facility Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven police are trying to find a man who walked away from an assisted living facility Monday.
Police say Willie Barnes walked away from an assisted living facility on Lacey Drive near the state line with Tennessee. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and checkered pajama pants.
Police say Barnes has mild signs of dementia.
They believe he walked into Memphis Monday. Police are currently trying to find local family members.
Southaven police have initiated a Silver Alert with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
If you see Barnes, call SPD at (662) 393-8652 or the DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at (62) 429-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.