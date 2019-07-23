Sunshine & Low Humidity Next Few Days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will continue to build in today and provide us with plentiful sunshine, and a cooler northeast flow that will keep temperatures below average for late July. We are already feeling the cooler temperatures as this morning temperatures started in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs today will be in the lower 80s and breezy at times.
TODAY: Mostly sunny & breezy at times. WIND: NE 5-15 HIGH: 82
TONIGHT: Clear skies. WIND: NE 5-15 LOW: 64
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 84
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Dry and unseasonably cooler air has settled into the Mid-South and will keep us with plenty of sunshine today and for much of the week ahead. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.
