Suspect in Ally Kostial murder makes 1st court appearance

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Ole Miss student Ally Kostial was in court Tuesday.
Brandon Theesfeld, 22, was captured on video recorded by Jake Thompson, a reporter with the Oxford Eagle, as deputies escorted Theesfeld from the courthouse in Oxford.
Theesfeld is accused of shooting and killing Kostial whose body was found in a remote area near Sardis Lake Saturday. Law enforcement sources tell WLBT in Jackson that Kostial was shot multiple times.
Ole Miss confirms both Theesfeld and Kostial were students in the School of Business Administration. The university also says Theesfeld was suspended after his arrest.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department says Theesfled was arrested Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story.
