Tennessee neighbors form human chain to prevent ICE arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV/CNN) - Neighbors in Nashville stepped in to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement from taking a man into custody, and police say the neighbors’ actions were legal.
According to Metro Police, ICE called officers for assistance in Nashville. Police report the agents tried to pull over a vehicle but the vehicle continued until it made it into the driveway of a Nashville home.
Neighbors say they then formed a human chain to surround the man and a 12-year-old boy until they made it inside the house.
“Look, this isn’t something that’s happening down on the border,” said Tristan Call with teh Mix Human Rights Group. “This isn’t something that’s happening just in some big detention center in Texas. This system is happening 100 feet from my living room. And this is something we can do something about. They did and those people are the reason this family is together right now.”
Metro Police say their officers were told not to get involved because the ICE agents only had a civil warrant or detainer.
According to police, the agents are not allowed to enter someone’s home or property with a detainer and the neighbors were not committing a crime by interfering.
Copyright 2019 WZTV/CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.