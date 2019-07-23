Tigers DB makes national preseason watch list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to Memphis Tigers defensive back T.J. Carter.
Carter made the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive back.
The junior from Nashville has started at corner since his freshman season.
In two seasons he has 137 total tackles with 30 passes defended and seven interceptions. He also has two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He also holds the freshman record for interceptions in a season with five.
The Tigers open the season Aug. 31 against Ole Miss at the Liberty Bowl.
