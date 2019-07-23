WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to feature food trucks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be unlike any other PGA Tour Event hosted in Memphis.
With the best golfers on the planet competing in Memphis this week, tournament director Darrell Smith and his team are enhancing the fan experience.
One of the newest additions to TPC Southwind is called 901 Boulevard.
"We’re a unique venue in that we have two streets that run right through the middle of our golf course. One inside the gated community here at TPC Southwind, and one outside the gates in-between holes one and two. We’ve always had a thought, ‘how can we change these street to make it unique to our tournament,’” said Smith.
901 Boulevard spans across the 13th and 14th tees, 16 green, and the 17th tee.
It will feature Memphis’ best food trucks, Michelob ULTRA bar, outdoor lawn games and shaded seats for fans to drink and dine.
"Of course we have a blank canvas, and it's a street. Didn't have to be a marketing genius to put food trucks out there. We think it's a great way to offer something outside of normal concession fare you get at a professional sporting event,” said Smith.
The food and drink options include New Wing Order, Say Cheese!, Fresh Gulf Shrimp, El Mero Taco and McAlister’s Tea Wagon.
You can enjoy 901 Boulevard starting on Thursday when the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational officially starts.
