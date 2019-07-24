Below average temps, low humidity again today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's a pleasant morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s, which is more than 10 degrees below normal. It will be another beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain low today, which is not typical for this time of year. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 60s under a clear sky.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 84.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 64.
REST OF THE WEEK: This unseasonably mild weather will actually stick around for a few more days, but temperatures will slowly climb as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday. However, humidity will still remain low. Overnight lows will drop to the 60s. We will also have sunny and dry conditions all week.
WEEKEND: There will be an increase in temperatures and humidity this weekend. Highs will be back to near 90 degrees with a heat index around 95. Saturday will be dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for isolated afternoon downpours on Monday and Tuesday, but rain will be hit or miss those days. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.