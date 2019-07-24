Deputies bust counterfeiting ring at Hernando hotel

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Deputies in DeSoto County found a counterfeit operation running out of a hotel.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department was called to Days Inn in Hernando on Tuesday for illegal activity.
Once there, they executed a search warrant and found a large counterfeit operation that was operating out of a hotel room.
Several of the people staying at the hotel had outstanding warrants from different states and were taken into custody.
The names of those arrested have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.