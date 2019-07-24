Donate backpacks to YMCA at WMC Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is partnering with the YMCA for a backpack drive to collect school supplies for local kindergartners.
Donations can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1960 Union Avenue.
For just $35, you can make sure a kindergartner has everything he or she needs all in a backpack.
For supplies, the children are in need of:
- New backpacks
- Crayola crayons
- 24-pack of pencils
- large erasers
- glue sticks
- Small supply boxes
- scissors
- copy paper
- Boxes of tissue
- Containers of baby wipes
- Bottles of hand sanitizer
- Clorox wipes
- Plastic folders with prongs and pockets
- Gallon-sized Ziplock bags
- Quart-sized Ziplock bags
- Mead primary journals (no composition books)
- Steno pads
If you’re unable to donate in person, you can do so via Amazon at this link.
