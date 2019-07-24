Donate backpacks to YMCA at WMC Wednesday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 24, 2019 at 5:34 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 5:45 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is partnering with the YMCA for a backpack drive to collect school supplies for local kindergartners.

Donations can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1960 Union Avenue.

For just $35, you can make sure a kindergartner has everything he or she needs all in a backpack.

For supplies, the children are in need of:

  • New backpacks
  • Crayola crayons
  • 24-pack of pencils
  • large erasers
  • glue sticks
  • Small supply boxes
  • scissors
  • copy paper
  • Boxes of tissue
  • Containers of baby wipes
  • Bottles of hand sanitizer
  • Clorox wipes
  • Plastic folders with prongs and pockets
  • Gallon-sized Ziplock bags
  • Quart-sized Ziplock bags
  • Mead primary journals (no composition books)
  • Steno pads

If you’re unable to donate in person, you can do so via Amazon at this link.

